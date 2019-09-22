Grading the Carolina Panthers in their win at the Arizona Cardinals

At first glance of the box score, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was fairly accurate (30-of-43 for 173 yards), but he missed throws when it counted — none more important than late in the third quarter. Arizona trailed 21-17 and on first-and-10 from the Panthers’ 35, Murray overthrew a wide-open Trent Sherfield 25 yards down the field. Had he completed the pass, it would have been a touchdown. That’s the only notable mistake the Carolina secondary made all day, and it didn’t hurt them. The Panthers sacked Murray eight times (thrice by Mario Addison, twice by Christian Miller). Donte Jackson had two interceptions and a pass defensed.