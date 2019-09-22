Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Cailyn Derickson//The Rock Hill Herald) - U.S. senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is coming to Rock Hill Saturday, her campaign told The Herald.
The Massachusetts Democrat will hold a town hall at Clinton College, a historically black college, as part of her eighth visit to South Carolina this week, her campaign said.
The event starts at 3:45 p.m., but doors open at 2:15 p.m. The campus is at 1029 Crawford Road.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Seating is a first-come basis.
Warren will be the ninth Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Rock Hill in recent months.
Voters have come out to see former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; former vice president Joe Biden; former hedge fund investor and activist Tom Steyer; and most recently, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
