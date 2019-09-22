Can’t-miss attractions during Bank of AmericaROVAL™ 400 race weekend

Rock The ROVAL™Once the checkered flag falls on Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, crank up the volume with the Rock the ROVAL™ Party in the infield, which features a concert with Yacht Rock Revue – the “greatest show on surf” – performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as a concert with country music star Tim Dugger. Drivers including Ryan Blaney and Corey Lajoie will make appearances at the speedway’s Trackside Live stage. Ticketholders to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will have FREE admission.