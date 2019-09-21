18-year-old Fort Jackson soldier-in-training dies while preparing for physical training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old soldier in training died while preparing to do physical training in his battalion area yesterday.
The soldier was transported to Providence Hospital by Fort Jackson medical responders. He was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Officials reported the cause of death was not heat-related.
The soldier’s name is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.
The cause of death is under investigation.
