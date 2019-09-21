Police searching for missing teenager in eastern N.C.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A police department near Morehead City, N.C. is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.
The Havelock Police Department says 15-year-old Mallory Rutherford was last seen walking near Hwy 101 in Havelock Friday morning around 11:00 a.m.
She's described as a white female who's 5'6" tall and weighs about 125 lbs with blonde shoulder length hair.
Anyone with information should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.
