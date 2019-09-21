Police searching for missing teenager in eastern N.C.

Police searching for missing teenager in eastern N.C.
15-year-old Mallory Rutherford was last seen walking near Hwy 101 in Havelock Friday morning around 11:00 a.m. (Source: Havelock Police Department)
By WITN Digital Team | September 21, 2019 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 12:36 PM

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A police department near Morehead City, N.C. is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Havelock Police Department says 15-year-old Mallory Rutherford was last seen walking near Hwy 101 in Havelock Friday morning around 11:00 a.m.

Missing Teen Havelock, NC Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford is described as a white female with blonde shoulder-length...

Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 20, 2019

She's described as a white female who's 5'6" tall and weighs about 125 lbs with blonde shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.