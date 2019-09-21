Hundreds partake in 9th Annual Beers and Burpees event, raise money for Dream On 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people gathered for the 9th Annual Beers and Burpees event Saturday. The event was held at the CrossFit Charlotte facility off Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte.
The annual event allows participants to workout, drink beer, and raise money for charity. More than 40 local gyms partner to host the event.
Organizers of this year’s event estimate more than $165,000 was raised for the Dream On 3 charity. Dream On 3 gives kids living with a disability or life-altering condition an opportunity to live out their ultimate sports dreams.
During Saturday’s event, WBTV helped surprise multiple kids with the news that they would be living out their sports dreams.
