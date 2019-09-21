Fall Arrives Monday...Record Heat May Follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, we’ll enjoy more sunshine this weekend with tolerable humidity levels and above-average high temperatures. Middle 80s are in the forecast today, mid to upper 80s are expected on Sunday and there is a near-zero chance for rain either day.
Monday brings the official start of the fall season. Monday will also bring afternoon readings just shy of 90°.
Looking ahead, next week will feature more sunshine, more above-average heat and little chance for much-needed rain. High temperatures will hold in warm 80s through the mid-week period, then push the lower 90s – record-challenging heat – Thursday and Friday.
We are tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, north of Puerto Rico today, but it looks like the storm will steer clear of the US, though it will likely impact Bermuda on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
