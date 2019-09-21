Child says whisper from God pushed him to save drowning brother; deputy’s arrival minutes later ‘a miracle,’ family says

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One family says God has a way of putting people in the right place at the right time. For them, one deputy’s timing felt like a miracle.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, Konnor, 6, went for a swim with his two-year-old brother, Rylan, and other family members. As the boys enjoyed the sunny day and cool water, things quickly took a turn for the worst.
Ready to strike out on his own, Rylan figured out how to get out of his floaties suit.
“He jumped in [the pool] and he thinks he can swim by himself...and he sunk to the bottom,” Konnor said.
A short distance away, Lieutenant Richard Boe with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was grabbing food after leaving work.
“We get off shift at 4 p.m. Probably 10 minutes after 4 p.m., I was picking up dinner for the evening for me and the wife, and a call came out,” Boe said.
That call was from dispatchers hurrying deputies to the frantic scene.
Lieutenant Boe said he dropped everything and raced to the home, thinking of his own 3-year-old grandson.
At the home, those around Konner were starting to panic and began pleading for a miracle. One came in the form Konnor, who’d shockingly jumped into the pool and pulled his brother out.
Konnor said he was pushed to pull his brother from the pool by a whisper from God. He said God told him to “go and get [Ryan]. Go to the bottom of the pool and get [Ryan]."
Once out of the pool, the adults at the residence began CPR on Rylan. His mother, Macy, said she was mentally preparing for the worst.
“He was gone. He was completely blue. And, I just knew that he was not coming back to us,” Macy said.
Like an angel appearing from heaven, Boe pulled up to the scene within minutes, right on time.
“It didn’t even look like he put his car in park. He ran to us so fast,” Macy said.
“I just checked his mouth and airway, and I cleared it of any water and just did a sternal rub to stimulate him and squeezed his hand and he began breathing," Boe said.
Still blue, Rylan was airlifted to a hospital, where he remained in care for two days.
Now though, he’s back to his lively self thanks to his brother Konnor, who he says he loves immensely, and Boe, the newest member of his family and his guardian angel.
