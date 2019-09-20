Union County Schools preparing for potential bus delays

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public School students may face an extended wait for their bus ride on Friday as the school system deals with potential bus driver absences.
On Friday morning, the school system sent out a message alerting parents and students that there could be an increase in driver absences as well as longer bus rides that last throughout the day.
Over a dozen drivers appeared to stand outside the district’s headquarters on Friday morning, asking for better pay.
The school system noted that they are experiencing a bus driver shortage and that they were working to eliminate the vacancies.
Families were asked to continue monitoring the Here Comes the Bus app on their phones for updates on further announcements.
No further information has been released at this time.
