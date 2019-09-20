Rare Dale Earnhardt Daytona 500-winning car unveiled at NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a rare sight right now at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, especially if you’re a Dale Earnhardt fan.
It is the 1998 car that Dale Earnhardt drove to victory in the Daytona 500, the 1998 Goodwrench Chevrolet. It was his 20th try at the Great American Race.
The car is part of an exhibit celebrating Richard Childress Racing’s 50 anniversary. The exhibit will run until February of next year, but the Daytona-winning car is only at the NASCAR Hall of Fame for a short time.
“That car has never left Welcome North Carolina and Richard Childress Racing’s museum and when we were putting this together, Richard said ‘I wanted to be down there for a brief period as a part of this exhibit.’ So it’s opening up and will be here through September 29,” Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall Of Fame, said.
There will also be a special-ticketed event on Sept. 28 where you can get close to the car without the barriers and hear a panel discussion from some key members of the Richard Childress Racing family.
