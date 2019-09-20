Project Pink to provide free mammograms at WBTV for the fourth year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the fourth year, Charlotte Radiology will park its Mobile Breast Center in the WBTV parking lot on Oct. 8 for Project Pink.
Dozens of women will pre-register to receive free mammograms in the bus. Project Pink is a partnership between Charlotte Radiology and Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute. The program provides free mammograms and follow-up screenings to uninsured women.
“When I think about a woman who is in a position between choosing to put food on the table or screening yourself, it makes it so much more meaningful,” Charlotte Radiology Account Specialist Shawna Plate said.
Each year Project Pink provides about 1,000 women with free mammograms. In recent years, the free mammograms have detected anywhere from 25 to 30 cancers.
If a woman is uninsured, she would have to pay roughly $150 out of pocket to get screened. Project Pink provides mammograms inside the Mobile Breast Center so that patients don’t have to worry about finding transportation to get to the screening. Project Pink will come to them.
Michael E. Sowyak is the Executive Director of Shelter Health Services, which is a free medical clinic for women and children who stay at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope. Project Pink made its first stop to the clinic on Wednesday.
“Our clients don’t have transportation so they can’t get to imaging centers, they can’t get to remote locations. Bringing it here is extremely important,” Sowyak said.
Patrice Bidgood is a breast cancer survivor. She found a lump when giving herself a breast exam. Project Pink covered her mammogram screening and follow-up diagnostic visit.
“You’re already dealing with your health issues and then you have to deal with medical expenses. So it took a weight off of me,” Bidgood said.
Project Pink will be at WBTV on Oct. 8. To get an appointment, you must preregister. There are no walk-ins.
Scheduling Information:
Please call 980-442-3075 or email LCIoutreach@atriumhealth.org to schedule your appointment. Please provide your first and last name, along with the best way to contact you.
Eligibility Guidelines:
- Women must be 40 years or older
- Must not have insurance covering a mammogram annually
- Must be residing in Mecklenburg County, NC
- Must have a primary care provider
- Must be one year since previous mammogram
- Must not be pregnant or breast-feeding
- Must have no new breast lumps/concerns (patient should promptly contact their primary care physician if experiencing breast problems) or have pre-existing conditions
For more information on Project Pink, click here.
Project Pink runs entirely off community donations. If you would like to donate click here: Project Pink Fund
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.