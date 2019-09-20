Police: Two men attempting to repossess truck are chased with hatchet, handgun

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after two men who were trying to repossess a truck said they were chased away by two other men. One of those men had a hatchet, the other had a handgun.
According to the police report, two men from Graham’s 4x4 in Kannapolis were attempting to repossess a Dodge 1500. The incident happened Wednesday night at 10:47 pm at a home on E. Horah Street in Salisbury.
Whe the repossession agents approached the truck, a man came outside with a hatchet. He broke the rear window and chased the repossession agent. According to the report, a second man pulled a handgun on the other repossession agent and pointed it at his head.
The repossession men ran around the corner. The two men from the house got in the truck and drove away.
Police said on Friday they are investigating the case, but as of yet, no warrants have been drawn for any arrests.
