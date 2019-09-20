Police ask for public’s help to find runaway teen

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.
According to a news release from CPD, 17-year-old Tyranna Nyasha Alston was last seen at home around 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. Alston was reported to police as a runaway by her mother.
Alston is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area, somewhere between 38th Avenue North and 34th Avenue North, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.
