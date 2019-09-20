Person killed in industrial accident at Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in what firefighters are calling an industrial accident in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The accident happened before 3:30 p.m. at a building on Westinghouse Boulevard near Brookford Street. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced deceased but did not give any further details.
It is unclear how the person was killed.
The victim’s name has not been released.
This article will be updated as more information is made available.
