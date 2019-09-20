Mild start followed by highs in the lower 80s today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the region, expect a considerable warm-up by this afternoon as high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday will also feature unlimited sunshine along with light easterly breezes. The final weekend of the summer solstice will provide mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
With high pressure abiding over the region for the next 3-4 days, rain chances will remain virtually non-existent, however, mountain communities could receive a shower or two during the afternoon hours. A weakening cold front will approach the region Monday evening, but the front will likely run out of steam before it arrives in the Carolinas. Therefore, rain chances remain low into next week as high temperatures soar to the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.
Meanwhile, the tropics continue to remain active. Jerry become a hurricane Thursday evening, and remains on track as it continues to move to the west-northwestward above the Leeward Islands today. The storm could weaken some as it encounters some wind shear over the weekend. At this point, Jerry is expected to remain well off-coast of the Eastern U.S.
The first day of the autumnal equinox is Monday, September 22nd, so enjoy the final weekend of Summer 2019!
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
