Mild start followed by highs in the lower 80s today

With high pressure abiding over the region for the next 3-4 days, rain chances will remain virtually non-existent, however, mountain communities could receive a shower or two during the afternoon hours. A weakening cold front will approach the region Monday evening, but the front will likely run out of steam before it arrives in the Carolinas. Therefore, rain chances remain low into next week as high temperatures soar to the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.