Man shoots 1 intruder during home invasion in Catawba County, 1 still wanted

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say an intruder was shot by a man during a home invasion in Catawba County Thursday morning. Deputies are still looking for the other intruder.
According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a breaking or entering in progress at a home on 37th St Dr NE in the St Stephens community around 10:30 a.m.
The man inside the home reported that he awakened to discover two armed men inside his home, so he shot at the suspects who then ran.
Deputies soon discovered that a man, identified as 20-year-old Barry MacMahan was being treated at the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined that MacMahan and 37-year-old Brian Maynor were the two intruders who went into the home. MacMahan and Maynor have been charged with felony breaking or entering and attempted common law robbery.
MacMahan has been hospitalized. Maynor has not yet been apprehended.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information that might help in this investigation. the public can call 828-464-3112.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.