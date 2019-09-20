Man charged with trafficking LSD after Rowan Sheriff, SBI serve search warrant at home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged on Thursday after deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and agents from the SBI served a search warrant at the man’s home.
On Thursday deputies and agents searched the home in the 300 block of Spence Drive just north of Salisbury.
Jacob Elliot Errante was charged with trafficking LSD. Investigators say they seized “100 or more but less than 500 dosage unites of LSD.”
Investigators say they also found DMT, described as a psychedelic drug similar to LSD.
Errante was released from jail on bond and made a first appearance in court on Friday.
