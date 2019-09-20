Learning and Love: Going Back To School

In other words, you should only start dating when you really feel like it's right for you. Not for anyone else according to Berzack. "Relationships are terrific. I think, keep it on the, be relationship light when you're in high school. Have fun. Go out with groups. It doesn't have to get too serious. You know, just start, like just the small parts about dating and courting. You know, you don't have to have a steady boyfriend or girlfriend the entire time you're in high school. You're not gonna get married right out of high school anyway..." And what's that famous line from the movies about relationships..."it's complicated." "It's one thing when you're in your 20 and 30s to understand what a true partnership is. But when you're that young, it's too confusing. Our brains aren't able to process that when we're in our teens,” Berzack says. So with that in mind, young people, talk to your parents about your relationships. After all, as hard as it is to believe, they were once your age. And parents, talk to your children. But don't overdo it cautions Berzack, "Be calm, you know, with your child. Not like constantly telling your kid what to do all the time. It's like, if you can establish like, obviously the boundaries have to be there. But also, that fun time where your child knows that, like he or she can talk to you about whatever it is so that there's like a safe zone where you're not going to tell them what to do and you're just here to give advice and listen to what's going on in their world."