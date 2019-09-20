Kannapolis West Avenue streetscape will open October 10

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced the opening of the Kannapolis West Avenue Streetscape & Park.
The opening will be marked at the roundabout intersection of West Avenue and Laureate Way, from 5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, October 10.
The city is planning to celebrate with a ceremony, the Downtown Runaround (walk/run), food trucks, games, music and more. Throughout the fall there will be other special events that will celebrate and introduce residents and guests to this new amenity.
“The streetscape/linear park is designed to be the heart of the City. A place for everyone – every day – and we hope that you will visit often,” wrote Annette Prevetter Keller in a news release about the event.
West Avenue has been transformed into a tree lined street which will accommodate live music, open air dining, walking, running, a putt-putt lawn, and other greenspaces perfect for reading, classes for exercise or other special events. The new streetscape also has fountains, public restrooms, swings, public art and murals. Oak Avenue and Vance Street have also received a facelift with new sidewalks, trees, landscaping, paving and more. Underneath the streets new infrastructure has been engineered to accommodate the new businesses, sports and entertainment venue, restaurants and offices that are coming to downtown.
The $30 million project also includes two new roundabouts and updated intersections designed to be visually appealing and serve as important traffic devices to slow people down as they travel thru the pedestrian oriented area.
The streetscape/park is one of three catalyst projects in the City which are designed to generate millions in private investment and employment opportunities for the Kannapolis.
“While visiting the new streetscape you will see construction on the Sports and Entertainment Venue – the new home of our minor league baseball team. The venue will open in April 2020. VIDA, the mixed-use district going up between S. Main Street and West Avenue, is now underway. There are four stories of apartments above the ground level shops and restaurants. Old Armor Beer Company, the City’s first brewery, will open on West Avenue this fall. This veteran owned and operated business will offer a variety of specialty brewed beers,” Keller wrote.
