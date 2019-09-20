Kannapolis street artist creates unifying message on storied ‘segregation wall’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Street artist Shane Pierce recently got an unusual request from one of his followers.
“He said, ‘Hey you should paint that segregation wall down the street,’” Pierce tells WBTV. “And I said, ‘What?’”
The wall on Shepard Street in Kannapolis was built by a contractor back in the 60s, local historians like 97-year-old Norris Adam Dearmon say.
“A fence, so to speak,” Dearmon says. “But of course, that’s not what some people thought it was for.”
People like Gregory Sheelor, who lived there then, and still does now.
“The people wouldn’t buy that land because they didn’t want to see the blacks in the background,” Sheelor says.
He says while the wall was being built, neighborhood kids would tear it back down.
“[The kids would] tear the wall down, and they’d come back and build it back up,” Sheelor says.
“It was literally to divide two classes and races,” Pierce says.
So, Pierce decided to spray paint it in his signature way, under his street artist name “Abstract Dissent,” putting a new, unifying message on these storied bricks.
“Instead of just getting rid of it, I think somehow showing progression moving forward and making a statement on it was more appropriate,” he says.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.