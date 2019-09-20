‘It’s Bo Time!’ Bojangles’ CEO, COO surprise entire Charlotte flight with fresh biscuits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some passengers flying out of Charlotte Friday morning got a surprise breakfast courtesy of Bojangles’ CEO Jose Armario and COO Brian Unger.
The Bojangles’ execs were on a plane from Charlotte to Louisville - along with 80 other passengers - when Unger made the surprise announcement over the loudspeaker, telling those on the plane, “The way we do this is we say ‘It’s Bo Time.'”
All 80 passengers on the American Airlines flight were then treated to the restaurant’s famous Cajun Filet biscuits.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.