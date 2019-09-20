Getting warmer as we get closer to fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We're about to heat things back up again!
It isn’t supposed to work this way, is it? The first day of fall is on Monday – but the high will be close to 90°. Thing is, the autumnal equinox doesn’t have anything to do with the weather. The two don’t have to coordinate. So, they don’t. The equinox is just an astronomical occurrence. BUT don’t worry! It has to eventually cool down.
In the meantime, we are looking at a warm and dry weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s. There is a zero percent chance for rain – so enjoy your weekend!
Next week will bring a return of the heat. Highs will be close to 90° for the first half of the week. The best news is that the humidity won’t be super high. We’re getting warmer again but we aren’t heading for the tropics. The week doesn’t hold much hope for rain. We have about a 10% chance on any given day next week.
We are tracking Hurricane Jerry but it looks like the storm will steer clear of the US. It could impact Bermuda mid next week.
We could definitely use some rain – but no reason to complain about the sun! Enjoy!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
