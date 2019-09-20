Fall-like evening will be dry, comfortable and mild

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a very comfortable, rain-free Friday evening as temperatures fall through the 70s and then into 60s.
Overnight lows will dip back into the 50s, before sunshine and above-average high temperatures in the mid-80s return Saturday.
With high pressure abiding over the region for the next 3-4 days, rain chances will remain virtually non-existent. However, mountain communities could receive a shower or two during the afternoon hours. A weakening cold front will approach the region Monday evening, but the front will likely run out of steam before it arrives in the Carolinas.
Therefore, rain chances remain low into next week as high temperatures soar to the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.
Meanwhile, the tropics continue to remain active. Jerry become a hurricane Thursday evening, and remains on track as it continues to move to the west-northwestward above the Leeward Islands today. The storm could weaken some as it encounters some wind shear over the weekend. At this point, Jerry is expected to remain well off-coast of the Eastern U.S.
The first day of the autumnal equinox is Monday, September 22nd, so enjoy the final weekend of Summer 2019!
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
