Deputies searching for missing Robeson County man believed to be suffering from dementia

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old man.
According to a news release from the RCSO, William “Buddy” Jacobs, of Shannon, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday and is believed to be suffering from dementia.
Deputies said Jacobs was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with NC tag PAW-8088. The 74-year-old was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with lime green pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Jacobs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
