Woman hit by overturned car after unrelated domestic incident in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a domestic incident led to an uninvolved woman getting hit by an overturned car in Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the area of Rea Road and Ravencrest around 7:30 p.m.
Authorities say a woman was chasing her boyfriend on Rea Road. They were in two separate vehicles.
The woman reportedly hit her boyfriend’s car twice on purpose, causing her vehicle to flip over and end up striking an elderly woman who was walking on the sidewalk.
The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The female driver was not injured, but she is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.
The boyfriend received only minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
No further information was released.
