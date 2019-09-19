CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Who's ready for the 90s to return?
I know! We’re just now getting a little taste of fall. The break may be short-lived though.
We will head back to the low 80s on Friday. The weekend will take us back to the mid 80s. We could see the low 90s again by next week. Here’s the thing though. The humidity will remain tolerable. Dew points will be in the 50s most of the time. So, yes. We will get warmer again but we won’t take back the tropical feeling.
How about rain? Not much of that! Rain chances will remain between 0-10% through the entire extended forecast. That is good for outdoor plans but we are moving back into the abnormally dry category on the Drought Monitor.
We are keeping an eye on the tropics. Right now, we have Humberto and Jerry. Both appear to be moving away from the US.
Have a good afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
