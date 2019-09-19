Three Rivers Land Trust announces major deal for 1000’s of acres, miles of shoreline on Yadkin River in Rowan, Davidson, Davie

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust closed a major deal on Thursday affecting thousands of acres and dozens of miles of shoreline along the Yadkin River.
For three years the Three Rivers Land Trust and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission worked to raise $7.7 million to purchase 2, 463 acres and 45 miles of shoreline (High Rock Section) on the Yadkin and South Yadkin River in Rowan, Davie, and Davidson Counties.
The conservation purchase was made available through the 2007 Yadkin River Relicensing Settlement Agreement.
“The public has had access to these lands for decades and may even think these are state owned lands, they are not,” said Travis Morehead, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Land Trust. “The lands could have been sold on the open market, if we had not worked with NC WRC to purchase these lands. Once the project closes it will be owned by the state and managed by the Wildlife Resources Commission.”
With this closing, we now have two years to raise $8.5 million to purchase the Phase II which is 2,420 acres and 31 miles of shoreline along the Tuckertown Reservoir.
