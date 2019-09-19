Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust wins USDA conservation grant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has been awarded a $236,250 grant from the USDA Agricultural Conservation Easement Program for the acquisition of a 130-acre conservation easement on a farm in Randolph County.
This beautiful property has frontage on the Uwharrie River, which is designated a nationally significant aquatic habitat. The farm consists of agricultural fields now in crop production, which will eventually house beef cattle. This property has over 85% prime and statewide important agricultural soils. This property is adjacent to another farmland conservation easement TRLT closed last year and is in the heart of the Uwharrie Region.
“Farmland protection has always been a focus of Three Rivers Land Trust,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “Land protected by agricultural conservation easements provides additional public benefits, including environmental quality, wildlife habitat, and protection of open space.”
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) provides financial and technical assistance to help conserve agricultural lands and wetlands and their related benefits. Under the Agricultural Land Easements component, NRCS helps Indian tribes, state and local governments and nongovernmental organizations protect working agricultural lands and limit non-agricultural uses of the land.
This award represents 50% of the value of the conservation easement, and combined with a grant from the NCDA last year for an additional 25% of the easement, with a 25% landowner donated component, will make the conservation of this farm possible.
To learn more about this project, how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in its conservation mission, or how to conserve property in this region, please contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation for the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
