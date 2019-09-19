Rowan Chamber touts success of membership campaign

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that the “2020 Vision – Back Your Future with the Chamber” Campaign was successful with 55 new members vs. a goal of 50 new members during the 30-day campaign.
New member investments were $19,250 vs. a goal of $17,500 and total investments of over $80,000.
“We have a clear vision for how we want to serve our business community and we greatly appreciate all our Campaign volunteers who helped us tell the Chamber’s story!” said Gary Blabon with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber.
Top Producer is Daniel Matangira, Matangira Recycling. He won a vacation package valued at over $2,500. Second top producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC, and third top producer is Jayne Land, Century 21-Towne & Country. All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.
The Top Team is Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, led by Team Captain Martha Bostian.
The date for the 2020 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 27. If you were not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.org or www.rowanchamber.com.
