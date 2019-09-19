Rowan-Cabarrus Community College hosts ’Give Back, Smile Back,” a free medical and dental screening event for students

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The nursing and dental assisting programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College joined forces recently to host “Give Back, Smile Back,” a free screening and treatment event for students. Volunteers provided more than $13,500 in free dental services, along with free medical and mental health screenings for nearly 75 individuals.
“We know that many of our students do not have medical and dental insurance, and that often means putting their health care needs on hold,” said Meredith Parker, chair of the dental assisting program at Rowan-Cabarrus. “It was a dream come true for us to be able to collaborate and offer services to help our students take charge of their health.”
Dental care included cleanings, simple extractions and fillings, and medical screenings included blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) analysis, finger sticks for blood testing, cholesterol checks and glucose checks.
“This event meant a great deal to students who otherwise could not afford health screenings and dental services, and we are grateful to everyone who helped make it possible,” said nursing program chair Emily Fink, who coordinated the event with Parker. “A big thank you goes to our faculty, students and community volunteers.”
Professionals who took time out to offer their services included dentists Dr. Michael Bossolina, Dr. Mitchell Siegal and Dr. Aigin Masoomi, along with registered dental hygienist Sherry Strickland, dental assistant Emily Wood, and licensed counselors Taneka Gibson and Terri Pickett.
The N.C. Baptists on Mission mobile medical/dental unit was onsite for the event. The bus is used across the state by organizations who provide services for people who may not otherwise have access to quality healthcare.
“It is an unfortunate reality that many college students struggle between paying for food, gas and rent and taking care of their health,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I am proud of our faculty, staff and students for carrying out this wonderful outreach on behalf of those who need these services. This is one more way that Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is dedicated to changing lives for the better.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.