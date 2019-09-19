Person killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in north Charlotte Thursday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Fagan Way.
Police say one female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim has not been identified and officers did not provide an age.
A homicide investigation is underway.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
