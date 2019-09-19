NFL player Chris Smith to hold Charlotte vigil for girlfriend who was killed in accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland Browns defensive end and Salisbury native Chris Smith announced through Instagram that he will hold a candlelight vigil in Charlotte for Petara Cordero, his girlfriend and the mother of their daughter, who was tragically killed in a car accident on an interstate in Cleveland, Ohio.
Police say a tire blew on Smith’s car and it hit a media wall. Cordero was struck and killed by another driver after getting out of the car. Cordero had recently given birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, Haven Harris Smith. The child was not in the car at the time and Smith was not hurt in the crash.
“I know you all loved @tarajesss , so tomorrow night (Sept. 19, 2019) we will celebrate her life & showcase our love for her at this candlelight vigil," Smith wrote on his Instagram feed.
He followed up his message with four hearts, and #staystrong. The hashtag is a tribute to his girlfriend who had a #staystrong tattoo.
In Smith’s first public post after the tragedy, he put out a touching tribute to Cordero.
“God has a plan for all of us we can’t understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy. My wifey my best friend and the mother of my beautiful daughter. Love you baby,” the Instagram post read.
Smith took the field and played in an NFL game Monday night in honor of Cordero.
“I am going to play tonight because it is something she would want me to do,” Smith said. “She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why,”
Smith made a name as a standout defensive player on West Rowan state championship teams a decade ago, then signed to play college ball with Arkansas, and on to the pros with the Cleveland Browns, but locals say he has never forgotten his community. Last year, Smith came home to give $40,000 to the Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic fund, and an additional donation to a local charter school.
The loss suffered by Smith is shared through the community. Even though he graduated ten years ago, he’s still a presence in Rowan County.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.