Motorcycle crash survivor mentors other spinal cord injury victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - August 22, 2017 is a date Joe Fochler will never forget. It’s the day he lost control of his motorcycle and thought he might lose his life too.
Two years later, he re-learned how to walk and is using his experience to help others.
“I was on my way to get an oil change on a new motorcycle and something happened to the motorcycle getting onto I-485 and I went off the road and landed face down and nothing moved from my neck down," Joe Fochler said.
His life changed in an instant.
“I asked God to forgive me of my sins and if it’s my time I’m ready,” he said.
But God had other plans.
“I’m a C-5, C-6 incomplete spinal cord injury,” he said.
Doctors said he might not walk again, but he’s beating the odds.
He gives all the credit to therapists with Atrium Health who did not let him give up.
“When you see the gains and the differences you make in peoples lives its extremely rewarding,” therapist Joe Belyusar said.
After a year of therapy he took on a new role, now he’s back as a mentor helping other patients working through trauma similar to his own.
“I just want to help the other people because I know how scary it is, I know how you don’t think things are going to get better,” he said.
He mentors patients twice a month, demonstrating to them how far they can progress.
“Their face light up when they realize I had the same injury they had!” he said. “And I’m walking into the room.”
He’s giving them hope, but also getting something in return.
“When I walked out of the room, I didn’t realize how it would affect me,” he said. “I felt better than I think he did.”
Fochler knows he's lucky to be here.
“They gave me my life back,” he said.
Now he hopes to help others get theirs back too.
September is Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, Atrium Health is hosting their second annual “This is How We Roll” event.
Anyone is invited to walk, run or roll in the one-mile event along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.
The event takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It starts in the Carolinas Rehabilitation Outpatient Parking Lot.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.