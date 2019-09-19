High school student critically injured after being hit by car in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high school student was critically injured after being hit by a car in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Eastway Drive and E. Sugar Creek Rd. around 2 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene and found a person lying in the road with visible injuries.
Police say the initial investigation revealed a 16-year-old Garringer High School student was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by car.
Authorities say witnesses stated that the driver had the green light, and the student, though in a marked crosswalk, did not have the right of way. As the student was crossing the road, he was hit by the car, sustaining life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene.
Medic responded and took the student to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The student was not identified.
Police say the driver was screened for impairment, and impairment is not a suspected factor in the incident. Police say there is also no initial evidence of excessive speed contributing to the collision. However, the incident remains under active investigation.
Any person who witnessed this collision or has information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
