High pressure returns keeping rain chances low, temperatures mild

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect increasing sunshine throughout the remainder of the day, however, highs will struggle to reach the upper 70s during the afternoon hours.
Overnight expect a noticeable change in the air as drier air gives way to temperatures in the 40s across the mountains and 50s in the Piedmont. Sunshine will be in full bloom Friday, Saturday and Sunday as daytime high temperatures gradually increase to near normal averages in the mid-80s.
The last good soaking rain in Charlotte was back a month ago, when three inches fell August 22 and 23. Since then, there’s not been much, so the ground is bone dry and packed hard, and unfortunately, there’s very little chance for much-needed rain in the next five to seven days.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry may strengthen to become a hurricane later today, but with it spinning well east of the Caribbean Islands, it’s no real threat to any land at this point.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
