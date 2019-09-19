FedEx Ground hiring 1,850 seasonal positions in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FedEx officials say they are hiring more than 1,800 people in the Charlotte area to be seasonal employees for the holidays.
FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help deliver the holidays this year.
Of that 55,000, more than 1,850 people are expected to be hired at the company’s FedEx Ground facilities in the Charlotte area.
Positions are for package handlers, many of which may become full-time job opportunities as demand for services grows and the company’s networks expand.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be able to load and unload packages and must provide two forms of valid identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card or passport.
For more information on how to apply, please visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.
