Fall has finally fallen - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well? It happened! A real taste of Fall weather showed up on Wednesday. If you like the change you’ll love the rest of the week as we’re expecting temperatures to stay in the 70s through Friday.
Even as highs climb into the mid 80s over the weekend, humidity will still stay in the more comfortable range.
Precious little rain is in the forecast however as our dry weather pattern rolls along not just through this week, but deep into next week as well.
Enjoy the Fall break!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.