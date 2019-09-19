Project Pink: Dozens of uninsured women to visit ‘breast center on wheels’ for free mammogram

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Forty uninsured women over age 40 will be provided with a free mammogram next month through “Project Pink.”
Project Pink’s mobile mammography unit travels to different locations to alleviate transportation hurdles, providing easier access for many women. The mammograms are performed inside the bus, described by Project Pink as a “breast center on wheels with all the latest technology."
This will be the fourth year WBTV has been a host site for the event, made possible through a partnership with Atrium’s Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology.
Twenty-two percent of cancers diagnosed are in women between ages 40 and 49, according to Charlotte Radiology. “Mammography is the ONLY screening method that consistently proves to reduce cancer deaths,” the organization says.
Many women without insurance coverage skip having a mammogram because of the out-of-pocket cost, which is estimated to be around $150.
In addition to mammograms, Project Pink provides follow-up care for eligible women who may need a biopsy, ultrasound or diagnostic test.
Forty women have been registered for a mobile mammogram appointment outside WBTV on October 8. The appointments are scheduled throughout the day, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required and Project Pink will not accept walk-in appointments.
Those who miss the event can call Levine Cancer Institute and schedule a free mammogram at a future Project Pink event.
Health officials say 75% of breast cancer diagnoses are in women with no family history.
Project Pink: “Together we are saving lives."
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.