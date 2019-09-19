Cooler temperatures and lower humidity, but we still need rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you step outdoors today, you’ll notice a real fall-feel to the air. Overnight lows dipped into the 50s in many neighborhoods, 10° to 15° cooler than Wednesday morning.
We’ll rebound to the mid to upper 70s today under mostly sunny skies. The humidity level will remain low today and that trend will continue right through the upcoming weekend.
After a pleasant evening, overnight lows will drop back into the comfortable 50s for most neighborhoods again tonight. Sunshine will dominate over the next several days with seasonal highs near 80° on Friday, before rebounding to the warmer middle 80s Saturday and Sunday.
The last good soaking rain in Charlotte was back a month ago, when three inches fell August 22 and 23. Since then, there’s not been much, so the ground is bone dry and packed hard, and unfortunately, there’s very little chance for much-needed rain in the next five to seven days.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry may strengthen to become a hurricane later today, but with it spinning well east of the Caribbean Islands, it’s no real threat to any land at this point.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
