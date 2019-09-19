Concord’s mayor and Visit Cabarrus president encouraging residents to make donations to help Freeport, Bahamas

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The following is a statement from Concord Mayor Bill Dusch: “Last month, representatives from Freeport, Bahamas visited Concord as part of our partnership as Sister Cities. Freeport is located on Grand Bahama Island, which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian the first week of September.
As we have seen in the news, Dorian made landfall over the Bahamas as a category 5 storm with wind gusts up to 200 miles per hour. Pictures and videos from Freeport show the destruction: inundation of seawater, leveling of many homes, and worst of all—the loss of life. We have learned that one of the Sister City representatives who visited Concord last month has still not been able to locate her family members.
In the coming days, weeks, and months, the people of our Sister City Freeport will need our help.
The International Federation of Red Cross and the US Coast Guard are responding and with the destruction of the Freeport’s main airport, getting aid to the island is extremely challenging. Concord’s efforts to help our Sister City have begun. City officials, staff, and Concord Sister Cities Association members have been in nearly daily contact with Freeport to get updates and start the development of ways we can help with the rebuild.
We are also in contact with our US Representative Richard Hudson and our state leaders to join us in relief efforts. In the coming weeks, we will ask for the community’s help to raise funds, food, and building supplies as the island rebuild plan is developed. Many have already expressed willingness to provide on-site construction help when requested. It is important that all of our community members stay involved and be willing to help our Sister City as their needs are better known.
To start off, a fundraiser has been established at https://together.bealiv.com/campaign/29/hurricane-dorian-reliefhope-mobile
Recommended by Sister Cities International, it benefits 700 Partners, a nonprofit started in 2014 by Ginger Moxey, one of Freeport’s Sister Cities representatives who visited Concord in August. I ask everyone in Concord to consider a gift to this cause. We will keep you informed as the recovery plans evolve.”
The following is a statement from Donna Carpenter, President/CEO, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Concord Sister Cities Board Chair: “We’re thinking of our friends in Concord’s Sister City of Freeport, Bahamas and praying for them as they recover from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
On behalf of the Sister Cities Board here in Concord, Mayor Dusch is in communication with the country’s representatives and we’re ready to assist however we’re able once we learn what will best support their efforts.”
