Charlotte man arrested for rape, incest booked in local jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Henry Black Jr. was booked in the Mecklenburg County jail late Wednesday night. The former Charlotte Citizens Review Board chair is facing 25 felony charges for rape, sexual abuse and incest. CMPD says Black sexually assaulted two victims over a 22-year span, between 1996 and 2018. Police say the sexual assaults began when the victims were children.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office says that Black will have his first court appearance Friday morning. Black was arrested in North Myrtle Beach on a warrant from CMPD last week.
In a press conference last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victims previously told others they were sexually assaulted and those people did “nothing.” Some of the people were legally required to report the crimes.
“Twenty-two years they have been telling people this," Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said. “It’s completely inexcusable." Smith said there would have been no miscommunication, as the victims’ description clearly depicted abuse. “They were clear about what was happening to them for 22 years,” Smith said.
Smith said other people could potentially face criminal charges for not reporting the crimes when they were legally obligated to do so.
Black is also the co-founder of Genesis Project, a Family Wellness and Advocacy agency. According to the website for the Genesis Project, Black completed a six-year term on Charlotte’s Community Relation Committee, as well their Police sub-committee.
