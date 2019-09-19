Antique car show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Antique Auto Club of America (AACA) hosts one of the museum’s largest car shows of the season this Saturday, Sept. 21. The members-only car show only hosts entries that are AACA members, but the show is open to viewing by the public.
Regular admission still applies to visit the museum, but due to the generosity of the car club and their long relationship with the museum, the car show is offered at no cost. Museum admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the on-site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 3-12. Two and under are free.
The show is traditionally one of the largest car shows of the season, hosted by the Furnitureland Chapter of the AACA, one of 14 AACA chapters across the state. More than 100 cars are typically displayed, antiques of all makes and models, beginning at 9 a.m. with awards given at 3 p.m.
The Antique Auto Club of America’s North Carolina Chapter was the subject of a special exhibit earlier this year, Performance Cars of the 60’s and 70’s -The Muscle Car Era. Displayed vehicles ranged from a 1963 Ford Galaxy to a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger. A 1970 Plymouth Superbird and a single-owner 1969 Z/28 Camaro were highlights of the exhibit.
The next showing of AACA cars will take place in early 2020, staged in the museum’s 90,000 square foot Back Shop, with a focus on classic sports cars. Further information on that exhibit will be released later this year.
More information about this weekend’s AACA car show can be found at www.nctrans.org.
