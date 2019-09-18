62-year-old man drowns in Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail Beach officials say a 62-year-old man from Hampstead died Wednesday after a good samaritan pulled him from the water.
Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase says the drowning happened at 4:37 p.m. near ocean access three.
The police chief believes a rip current is to blame for the man’s death. The National Weather Center has warned there’s a high rip current risk at our local beaches since this weekend as Hurricane Humberto spins in the Atlantic.
A witness told police he saw the man walk into the water and disappear. That same witness later pulled the victim from the ocean as crews rushed to respond.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The town of Topsail Beach urges people to use extreme caution if they choose to enter the water.
