Woman struck by train, killed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
The incident happened before 4:25 p.m. at the tracks between Franklin Boulevard and S. Vance Street. Investigators have not said why the woman may have been on the tracks.
From WBTV’s Sky3, the train could be seen stopped at the scene. Officers had a section of the roadway taped off.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No further details have been made public.
