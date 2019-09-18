Vehicle runs off road, takes down power lines causing road blockage in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a power pole, causing power lines to come down and block a road in Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Cedar Glen Drive.
Officers say the vehicle ran off the road and hit a power pole. One person suffered a non-life threatening injury.
Power lines came down in the road, blocking both directions of Monroe Road.
Officials say Duke Energy has been notified.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.