Vehicle runs off road, takes down power lines causing road blockage in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | September 17, 2019 at 9:06 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 9:06 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a power pole, causing power lines to come down and block a road in Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Cedar Glen Drive.

Officers say the vehicle ran off the road and hit a power pole. One person suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Power lines came down in the road, blocking both directions of Monroe Road.

Officials say Duke Energy has been notified.

No further information was released.

