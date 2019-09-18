Troopers increasing patrols in SC counties due to rise in traffic fatalities

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is starting to increase patrols due to several accidents that have claimed lives on highways in York County and Lancaster County in 2019.
The patrols started Tuesday and will go through the end of October.
People should expect to see more troopers on US-21, SC Hwy 5, SC-322, SC-49, Secondary 54 (Paraham Road) and I-77.
Troopers said the goal of this is “target zero" as they will be focusing on a host of things including speed and distracted driving.
In the first week of September, Highway Patrol reported six fatal wrecks on York and Lancaster county roads. Those wrecks claimed eight lives. Two Rock Hill teens died on U.S. 521. A Rock Hill man died on S.C. 97, another on U.S. 21. A Clover woman died on Lincoln Road.
All those wrecks happened Sept. 1.
Two days later a S.C. 5 wreck took two lives, and another man died on the same highway two days later. The eight deaths in five days represent more than half the fatalities statewide in the same span of time.
Earlier this month, Highway Patrol says there have been more than 100 crashes on SC Highway 5 in 2019. Residents in the area say they have sadly come to expect crashes on this stretch of road - so much so that they call it by a different name, “Bloody Five.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.