Silver Alert issued for endangered 80-year-old Statesville man

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An endangered Statesville man was reported missing Tuesday morning.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Leroy NMN Turner, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Turner is described as being around 5′11″ and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen on Spring Field Road in Statesville.
Turner operates a 2017 burgundy Ford Expedition with NC plate FJS5177.
Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville police at 704-878-3406.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.