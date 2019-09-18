September 18th: Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte... how you can help in ten days!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 18th: This is about Carsyn Pendley. We met a year ago at the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte Gala. She stole the show.
Carsyn and her family live an hour away from Charlotte hospitals, yet Carsyn had to live at the hospital through her spinal cord closure surgery for spina bifida and when a shunt was inserted in her brain.
“We didn’t know where we’d stay or how to see our girl,” said her dad Ryan. “We considered trying to stay at nearby hotels but we also knew those costs would add up. Plus, we have our 9-year-old son, Brenden, to look after.”
Stories like this are all too common for the RMH House. As you guys know, too many families require medical attention.
We are lucky as a city to have The RMH of Charlotte is near both hospitals in Charlotte (literally blocks away from Levine Children’s Hospital and less than a couple miles from St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s...)
If you stay at The RMH of Charlotte, it’s free for your family.
That is only made possible through things like the Storybook Ball. That's where I met Carsyn last year, and I'm honored to emcee again this year in ten days on September 28th. There are still tickets available.
It’s at Hilton Charlotte Center City from 6:30p-11pm. (Tickets HERE)
Once inside the house -- located on East Morehead Street -- the Pendley’s say they quickly realized RMH was more than just a “room to sleep and place to shower.”
“There was a fully stocked kitchen, a laundry and game room, plus the entire House was filled with compassionate and supportive people,” Ryan said. “Having a place to rest and recharge was vital in helping my wife and I get through. Today, Carsyn is thriving. She has made great strides, actually walking and running, neither of which she was supposed to be able to do!”
Congrats, Carsyn.
Maybe we’ll see some of you guys September 28th…
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
