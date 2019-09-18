Searing heat still not budging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yes, it will end - but not today! Tuesday’s high hit 94 degrees yet again. Through 17 days of September, only three have managed to stay below 90. We now have officially doubled in September the number of days we hit 90 in June!! Amazing.
That’s all she wrote though as temperatures will take a nose dive Wednesday and may actually stay below, not 90, but 80 degrees! In fact, we may not hit 80 again until the weekend. And yes, the humidity will drop as well which all adds up to a genuine first blast of Fall air arriving in the Carolinas!
With the exception of some stray showers overnight and Wednesday morning, this looks like a parched seven-day forecast extending into early next week. Not great news for seed and fertilizer, but you’re in great shape if you have outdoor plans and were hoping for dry weather.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
