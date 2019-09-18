SC pumpkin patches take a punch from unseasonable heat

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) – There has finally been a break from the hot temperatures, but it’s a little too late for pumpkin farmers in South Carolina, where some say they’ve lost more than half of their crop because of this summer’s dry and hot conditions.
“We are dependent on the Good Lord and the sky,” said Beth Black White, the farm manager at Black’s Peaches in York. She says they’ve currently gone seven weeks without rain at the farm.
“Where we have our pumpkins, I’m not able to irrigate them,” said Arthur Black, Beth’s father who owns the farm. “We usually do pretty good with pumpkins non-irrigated.”
But the unseasonably hot temperatures and a lack of rain has turned Black’s pumpkin beds into fields of weeds.
“When the pumpkins quit growing, the weeds took off, and there’s not much you can spray over the top to kill the weeds,” said Black. “So we essentially had to walk... I knew three or four weeks ago we were done with them.”
Black says that’s tough because they can typically harvest up to 50,000 pumpkins on his farm.
“If you count the little ones at all, I don’t know if we’ll have 15% of the crop,” added Black.
Because of that, you won't see a traditional pumpkin patch when you visit the farm this year, but Black says they’ll still have pumpkins. That includes the ones they’ve salvaged and others from farms in the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Outsourcing can sometimes mean prices go up, but the Blacks say they’re hoping to avoid that.
“Price won’t change from what it did last year. but our bottom line will change because we’ve got a good part of the production costs in what we’ve got,” said Black.
Black adds while they’ve come to terms with the lack of a pumpkin crop this year, they still need rain soon.
‘We got some strawberries to sit out in about two weeks, and we need a rain to do that so that we can form the beds and make them work right,” said Black. “Where I got it fixed up and plowed up, it’s nothing but a powder bed and you can’t form the bed without some moisture there.”
With no rain currently in the forecast, Black says he hopes that will change soon.
“Tell Eric [Thomas] that he needs to send some rain up here and not in North Carolina and think about his constituents down here in South Carolina,” laughed Black.
Black is not alone. Cotton Hills Farm in Chester says its lost more than 50% of their pumpkin crop because of the weather. However, both farms say they’re outsourcing and encouraging people to still come out.
Black’s Peaches will kick of its fall festival with hayrides and other activities starts the first weekend in October.
